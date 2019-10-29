Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.00. Metals Exploration shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 872,756 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

