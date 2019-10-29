Methanex (MEOH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. TD Securities upgraded Methanex to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Methanex from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

