Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $703.25. 1,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,421. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.74 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $692.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

