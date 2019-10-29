Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,820 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $25,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $129,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

MIK stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 127,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $18.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

