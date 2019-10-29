MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.65. 42,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,957. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.98 per share, with a total value of $260,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

