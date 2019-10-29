Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MSEX stock opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 36.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

