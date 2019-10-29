Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Independent Research

Independent Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Independent Research currently has a $234.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of MTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,642. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,649.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

