Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $280,685.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,586.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,113.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,659,000 after buying an additional 1,735,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,404,000 after buying an additional 802,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 329.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,288,000 after buying an additional 769,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 792.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after buying an additional 398,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,277.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after buying an additional 391,735 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.