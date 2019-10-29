Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of MG stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

