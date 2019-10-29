MKM Partners Increases Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $55.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price upped by MKM Partners to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal rating to a weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.93.

ATVI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,122. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,542,000 after purchasing an additional 134,048 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

