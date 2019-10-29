MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $125.00 at DA Davidson

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.88.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.82. 460,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 171.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after buying an additional 941,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,878,000 after acquiring an additional 274,145 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 842,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

