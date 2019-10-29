Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $24.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of MRNA opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

