Moderna’s (MRNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

MRNA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 751,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,828. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -3.43. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

