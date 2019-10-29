Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare updated its FY19 guidance to $11.30-11.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.68. 760,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.