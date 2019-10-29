Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Several brokerages have commented on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,963 shares of company stock worth $392,181. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

