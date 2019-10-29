Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

