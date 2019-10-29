MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $60,635.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010338 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004836 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 173,135,247 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

