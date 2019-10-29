Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.64.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 589,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $65.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $291,335.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $3,242,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,163 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,039 over the last three months. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 690.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after acquiring an additional 612,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after acquiring an additional 479,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 557.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 360,129 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

