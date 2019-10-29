Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,699,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.98.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,781. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $321.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.12.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.