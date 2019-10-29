Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $209,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.84. 479,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,483. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

