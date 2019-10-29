Morgan Stanley Buys 3,301 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Graham worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $649.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $555.08 and a 1 year high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

