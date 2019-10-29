Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.33% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000.

NHS opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.2%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

