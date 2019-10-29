Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Summit Materials by 171.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE SUM opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 154.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.06 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.