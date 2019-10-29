Morneau Shepell (MSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$212.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.50 million.

TSE:MSI opened at C$31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.54. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$23.64 and a 12 month high of C$33.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 573.53%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

