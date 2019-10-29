Msci (MSCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Msci to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSCI stock opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.30. Msci has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $247.57.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

