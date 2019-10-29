Mullen Group Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.50. The company had a trading volume of 147,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,487. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.77 million and a P/E ratio of -51.86. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. GMP Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

