Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 171,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,086. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.10. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

