Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter.

MVBF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. 998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,998. Mvb Financial has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

