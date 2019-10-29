MyWish (WISH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $312.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $84,251.00 and approximately $312.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00216116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.08 or 0.01516328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00112168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.