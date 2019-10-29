NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Up 2.9%

NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118.13 ($1.54), 50,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.75 ($1.50).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a market cap of $54.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. NAHL Group’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

