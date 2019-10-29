Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.29. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 11,419 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nanophase Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 142.04% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

