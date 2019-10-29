Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of IVOO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.39. 3,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.60. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.5744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

