Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 225.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. 340,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.