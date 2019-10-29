Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 696.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point set a $13.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

