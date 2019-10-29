National Bank Financial Analysts Give RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) a C$30.00 Price Target

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been given a C$30.00 price objective by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.43.

Shares of REI.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.29. 259,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,509. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.33. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$23.37 and a 52-week high of C$27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Gitlin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,715.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,552.51.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

