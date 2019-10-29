National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. 2,714,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.