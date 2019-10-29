National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Short Interest Update

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. 42,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,346. National Research has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $68.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.77.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. National Research had a return on equity of 124.11% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,692 shares of company stock worth $53,606,063. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 802.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

