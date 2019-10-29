Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $15.75 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Navient from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NAVI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. 1,782,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,361. Navient has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navient will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Navient by 11.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 48.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 13.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

