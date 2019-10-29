Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NMM traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. 1,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $226.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.82. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on NMM. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.