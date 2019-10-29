Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPSC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.72.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 290,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,859. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.52.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

