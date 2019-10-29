NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,726. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 179.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,754.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $4,518,967.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

