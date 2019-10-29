Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Neovasc stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,182. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.54. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

