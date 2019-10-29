Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Netflix by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Netflix from $288.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura raised their target price on Netflix from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.97.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.35. 271,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,535. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.79. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

