Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.36. Neuralstem shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuralstem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative net margin of 39,417.64% and a negative return on equity of 170.51%.

About Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

