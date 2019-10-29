New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.20 Million Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of FMC worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 155.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FMC by 59.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock remained flat at $$84.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 48,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $92.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

