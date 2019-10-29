New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Comerica by 88.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,831. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

