New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 136,172 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1,107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,172 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CDW worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 166.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 478.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,213.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares in the company, valued at $78,385,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $21,519,610. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.24. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $127.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

