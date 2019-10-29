New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,246 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 102.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,214. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.