New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on New York Times and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.17. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.20 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

