News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in News were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in News by 405.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in News in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in News in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in News by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in News in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

News stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.44. News Corp has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 30,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $427,609.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,462.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,499 shares in the company, valued at $966,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,668 shares of company stock valued at $837,421. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

